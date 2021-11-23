‘No need for a booster dose in present scenario’

There seems to be no need for a booster dose in the present scenario, according to Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS.

This was said in the backdrop of India’s national average of first dose at 82 per cent and second dose at 43 per cent.

“When H1N1 had hit India, vaccines were imported from foreign countries. From importing vaccines to manufacturing our own indigenous vaccine, we have come a long way. Today, our vaccines are being exported to other countries,” said Guleria at the launch of the book Going Viral by Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“The development of Covaxin was made possible with the collaboration between ICMR and Bharat Biotech. This is a true example of public-private partnership, which is marked with trust, transparency and mutual respect, said Bhargava.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: “On the personal front, we saw sadness, grief, and apprehensions during Covid. Despite all that we stuck together as a team. This is the only way we were able to develop Covaxin in record time.”