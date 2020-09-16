No need for DGR for Spent Nuclear Fuel in India: MoS PMO

There is no need for a Deep Geological Repository (DGR) in the country considering the small quantity of radioactive waste according to Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on lack of a Deep Geological Repository (DGR) to permanently store Spent Nuclear Fuel in the country, Singh said, “The Spent Nuclear Fuel from the nuclear power reactors at Kudankulam will be stored initially in the spent fuel storage pools within the reactor buildings and thereafter in the Away From Reactor (AFR) facility to be set up at the site, till it is taken for reprocessing.”

“The government is also in the process of obtaining various clearances for setting up the Away From Reactor (AFR) at Kudankulam nuclear power plant,” Singh said.

Why it is not needed?

Elaborating on why the country presently does not need DGRs, Singh said, “India is pursuing a closed fuel cycle, where the quantity of radioactive waste generated is very less. Further technologies for separation, partitioning and burning of waste are being developed in the country, which will further bring down the quantity of radioactive waste. Considering the small quantity of radioactive waste, there is no need for a Deep Geological Repository in near future.”