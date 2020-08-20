National

No record of complaints against social media platforms: IT Min

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 20, 2020 Published on August 20, 2020

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad   -  PTI

Also refuses to answer RTI on whether it has plans to ban FB, WhatsApp

The Department of Electronics and Information Technology has no information about the complaints received against social media platforms and search engines such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Google in the last five years. The Ministry also refused to comment to a question from an RTI activist that whether the Ministry has any plans to ban Facebook or WhatsApp for their alleged use in fanning violence during the recent riots in Delhi.

RTI activist K Govindan Namboothiry had also sought information on why mobile applications developed in Europe, US or South Korea did not face any ban by the Centre. “The Centre did not provide information for all such queries,” Namboothiry said.

“No such information is available with the Cyber Law and Cyber Security group of this ministry,” the department said in its reply. Namboothiry said he had also asked about the details of foreign visits by Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. “I am yet to get the expenditure of foreign visits made by the Minister,” he said.

