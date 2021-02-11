Nod sought for ₹4-lakh crore additional cash expenditure

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The government on Thursday sought approval for fresh cash expenditure of over ₹4-lakh crore during current fiscal from Parliament. This is part around ₹6.28-lakh crore of gross additional expenditure presented as Second Supplementary Demands for Grants, which is all time high. Fresh expenses have already been included in the Revised Estimate for FY2020-21 as part of Union Budget. This means Revised Estimate of fiscal deficit of 9.5 per cent will not see any change.
Remaining over ₹2-lakh crore, as proposed in supplementary grants, will be met through savings.
According to supplementary grants, fresh cash allocation of ₹65,000 crore has been proposed for fertilisers. This includes subsidy for Indigenous P&K (₹ 9,722.53 crore), Imported P&K (₹5,719.37 crore), City Compost (₹43.98 crore), indigenous urea (₹36,112.80 crore) and import of urea (₹12,999.62 crore).
In the Budget for FY21, the government had provided ₹47,805 crore as subsidy for urea and ₹23,504 crore for nutrient-based subsidy. On November 12, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that as fertiliser consumption was going up significantly, ₹65,000 crore will be provided to ensure increased supply of fertilisers to farmers to enable timely availability of fertilisers in the upcoming crop season. Now, with supplementary grants, this money is being provided.
Meanwhile, supplementary grants have provided over ₹20,400 crore for defence sector, which is to be spent on aircraft acquisition, among others. Capital expenditure of ₹10,000 crore has been proposed for road sector. This includes investment of ₹6,500 crore in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Another capital expenditure include ₹20,466 crore. Health Ministry will get around ₹1,500 crore.
Supplementary grants is a tool for additional funding and it helps the Centre correct the economy using limited resources where they are required most. For example, during current fiscal, 67 grants (read expenditure allocated for Central Ministries and Departments) out of 101 were lowered. This helped Centre restrict increase in the Revised Estimate of expenditure to over ₹4-lakh crore, which would have gone by over ₹6-lakh crore.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...