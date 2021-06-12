Northern Railways to restart selling platform tickets at higher rates at 8 locations near Delhi

Northern Railways has decided to re-start the sale of platform tickets at eight major stations of Delhi Division, with a higher rate of ₹30 per ticket to discourage crowding. This decision was taken after reviewing the situation of Covid-19 pandemic, to facilitate the passenger services.

Now passengers can avail the platform ticket facility at New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Cantt railway stations.

At other stations decision will be taken as per the demand. This was informed by Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway, in a statement.

The rates of the platform ticket have been enhanced to ₹30 per platform ticket in order to prevent unnecessary crowding at the station, said the statement.