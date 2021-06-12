National

Northern Railways to restart selling platform tickets at higher rates at 8 locations near Delhi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 12, 2021

Rs 30 per ticket to discourage crowding

Northern Railways has decided to re-start the sale of platform tickets at eight major stations of Delhi Division, with a higher rate of ₹30 per ticket to discourage crowding. This decision was taken after reviewing the situation of Covid-19 pandemic, to facilitate the passenger services.

Now passengers can avail the platform ticket facility at New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Cantt railway stations.

At other stations decision will be taken as per the demand. This was informed by Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway, in a statement.

The rates of the platform ticket have been enhanced to ₹30 per platform ticket in order to prevent unnecessary crowding at the station, said the statement.

Published on June 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.