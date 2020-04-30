Not much to worry about coronavirus cases in Bengaluru: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said there was no need to worry any further about the spread of Coronavirus as it was coming under control raising hopes of a relaxation of the lockdown in several parts of the State.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meet on Thursday, he said “There is a feeling that Covid-19 is in a way under control. There has not been much cases in Bengaluru, as we are seeing for the last three-four days.”

On Thursday, there was a spike in new cases, Bengaluru Urban reported 10 new cases. The city so far has reported 141 positive cases, of which 61 were discharged. It has claimed five lives.

“We will have to wait and see for a couple of days to take a final call,” he added on allowing more industrial activity.

Today’s Cabinet discuss extensively how to give permission to start industrial activities in all areas, except Covid-19 Containment zones from May 4.

Chief Minister said “As of now we don’t have any plans to open malls, hotels, but parcels or take-away are allowed at hotel.”

Meets industries

Yediyurappa along with Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Labour Minister Arabail Shivarama Hebbar, met representatives of FKCCI, KASSIA, FICCI, CII, AWAKE, ASSOCHAM, BCIC and Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs and took feedback and discussed how to resume operations from May 4.