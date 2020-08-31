Notefynd wins TiE competition

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Notefynd, a learning platform in which students can share notes and video explanations in their areas of interest, has been adjudged the winner of 2020 TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Virtual Competition.
TiE Hyderabad launched TYE Virtual programme in June 2020, wherein 42 of the 207 applicants underwent a rigorous curriculum on entrepreneurship development with several classroom sessions, workshops and mentoring over three months.
They were divided into seven teams, and were given a chance to pitch their ideas to a jury. This was followed by a question-and-answer session.
“TYE Virtual groomed youngsters on what it takes to start a company, make business plans and successfully execute it. I would encourage youngsters to be entrepreneurs because it is extremely rewarding than any other profession and provides you a lot of satisfaction in facilitating job creation,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, President of the TiE Hyderabad Chapter, and Chief Executive Officer of CtrlS.
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
From medium-term perspective, ₹50,000 is key for October contract; the major direction is still bullish
Before trading, study the commodity market to avoid unnecessary risk and losses
A swift revival of economic activity has propelled base metals prices higher
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...