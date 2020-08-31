Notefynd wins TiE competition

Notefynd, a learning platform in which students can share notes and video explanations in their areas of interest, has been adjudged the winner of 2020 TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Virtual Competition.

TiE Hyderabad launched TYE Virtual programme in June 2020, wherein 42 of the 207 applicants underwent a rigorous curriculum on entrepreneurship development with several classroom sessions, workshops and mentoring over three months.

They were divided into seven teams, and were given a chance to pitch their ideas to a jury. This was followed by a question-and-answer session.

“TYE Virtual groomed youngsters on what it takes to start a company, make business plans and successfully execute it. I would encourage youngsters to be entrepreneurs because it is extremely rewarding than any other profession and provides you a lot of satisfaction in facilitating job creation,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, President of the TiE Hyderabad Chapter, and Chief Executive Officer of CtrlS.