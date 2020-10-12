Now, Kushboo joins BJP

Ending widepsread speculation, actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Monday. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said the nation can move forward only under the leadership of a person like him.

She resigned from the Congress, where she was a member for six years, alleging that people who have no connection with the ground are dictating terms and suppressing those who want to work honestly.

Hours before her joining the BJP, the Congress removed her from the party’s panel of spokespersons. “Kushboo Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC Spokesperson with immediate effect,” said a statement from AICC secretary in-charge of communications Pranav Jha. Kushboo had been active in TV debates for the Congress.

She started her political career in the DMK in 2010 and shifted to the Congress in 2014.

“You have 128 crore people actually believing in one man and that’s our prime minister. I think they’re doing something absolutely right,” she told reporters here at the BJP headquarters in the presence of BJP general secretary CT Ravi; Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan; and BJP spokesman Sambit Patra. She said she was willing to discharge her responsibility as a BJP leader in whatever capacity the party deems fit for her.

The AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu hopes that Kushboo’s joining will help them to reach out to new sections of voters.