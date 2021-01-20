Now, Mangaluru makes a pitch for Elon Musk’s Tesla plant

At a time when many States, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, are making efforts to attract Tesla to set up its manufacturing facility in their States, the Mangaluru-based Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has asked the Karnataka government to promote Mangaluru as the suitable location to set up Tesla’s plant.

Highlighting the advantages of the region for setting up the proposed Tesla manufacturing plant in a letter to the Karnataka Chief Minister, Isaac Vas, President of KCCI, said Mangaluru has land, skilled manpower, an all-weather port and airport connectivity among other advantages.

Showcasing different stretches of land in and around Mangaluru to set up the plant, he said Mangaluru has a major port for the smooth import and export of goods. In this manner, the investors will save on logistics. Mangaluru has international air connectivity facilitating smooth travel for the required human resources worldwide.

On the inland connectivity, he said three National Highways connect Mangaluru to different parts of the country. Added to this, there is train connectivity to other parts of India which will help the movement of goods by rail. Due to the boost given to coastal cargo, cars can be transported by ship to other ports in India.

Skilled workforce

Referring to the skilled workforce available in the region, he said the region has several engineering colleges and universities, and the literacy level of the region is high. Tesla, which requires a skilled workforce, would easily get the necessary human resources from this region, he said.

Mangaluru has an excellent social infrastructure, including suitable housing for various people, good education system from primary to university level, good healthcare facilities and appropriate recreational activities. The cost of living in Mangaluru is reasonable as compared to other metro cities, he said.

Welcome Elon

Welcoming Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc, to Mangaluru, in a separate letter, Vas said: “As the President of KCCI of Mangaluru, a city often referred to as a hidden offshore gem, it is essential that I highlight the unique opportunity that Mangaluru could provide as an ideal location for your manufacturing facility.”

“People who migrate to Mangaluru for a job never go back to the place they came from! I welcome the opportunity to discuss further the benefits of setting up your facility in our region,” he said in the letter.

To a query by BusinessLine on what made KCCI to pitch for a Tesla plant, Vas said Mangaluru has been neglected for too long by the governments in such endeavours. The region has all the required facilities for setting up an electric automotive plant.

Asked if he is hopeful of the Tesla plant amidst tough competition from other States, he said: “If Tesla consultants come to Mangaluru and make a study, meet the right people who can give the real information about the region and its strengths, I am sure 100 per cent they (Tesla) will choose Mangaluru.”