National

Number of new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu edges up to 1,693

Chennai | Updated on September 16, 2021

Chennai reports 202 new cases, Coimbatore 206

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday increased to 1,693 from 1,658, to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,40,361.

After 1,548 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,756. The number of deaths registered was 25 and 1,53,721 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 202 (226) new cases, while Coimbatore reported 206 (224).

On Thursday, a total of 2,22,647 (2,85,805) persons were vaccinated, according to State Health department data.

Published on September 16, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
