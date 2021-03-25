NXP sets up accelerator for semiconductor start-ups

Here is an exclusive incubation and accelerator for start-ups in the semiconductor and IP design space. The start-ups, which aspire to design semiconductor chips, will get benefits up to ₹1 crore through the two-year programme.

NXP India, one of the biggest research and development centres of the Nasdaq-listed NXP Semiconductors, has tied up with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Fabless Chip Design Incubator (FabCI) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) to set up the accelerator.

The programme will identify, facilitate and mentor the start-ups in the niche area of start-ups will be incubated for two years in each cohort every year.

Startups working in semiconductor chip design, IP design, design services and chip design tools are eligible to seek space in the incubator.

The accelerator would pick five start-ups for the incubation programme. They will be incubated for two years. related start-ups.

Each start-up will get benefits up to ₹1 crore a year.

“The incubation and accelerator programme can bring the core impetus to the strengthening of fabless semiconductor design in India,” Lars Reger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer of NXP Semiconductors, has said.

“The Union Government has been working towards promoting the electronics system design and manufacturing sector to bring electronic manufacturing to the country. There is also a need to build a fabless design ecosystem,” Ajay Sawhney, Secretary (MeitY), said.

“This collaborative effort will give an impetus to the semiconductor ecosystem in the country,” B S Murty, Director of IIT (H), said.