National

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi, to start on November 4

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 13, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, said that the odd-even road rationing scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 4 to 15.

Kejriwal said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states.

The Chief Minister announced his seven-point action plan to tackle pollution due to crop burning which includes distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city.

Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days.

Published on September 13, 2019
air pollution
New Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Supreme Court refers to 3-judge bench Centre’s review plea of 2018 SC/ST Act judgement