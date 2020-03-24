National

Omar Abdullah released after nearly 8 months of detention

PTI Srinagar | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

A file photo of Omar Abdullah   -  The Hindu

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after nearly eight months of detention.

His release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked.

Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

The National Conference leader was initially detained under preventive custody and later slapped with the PSA on February 5.

Published on March 24, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delhi police to issue curfew passes for services providing essential goods, says report