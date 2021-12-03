Omicron patients in Karnataka: Maharashtra puts bordering villages on alert

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
After two people in Karnataka have tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant, the State government has put bordering villages in Maharashtra on alert. Especially, vehicular movement from Karnataka is under strict vigilance in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.
In Kolhapur, the district administration was keeping a check on passengers coming from Karnataka. The police administration checked RT-PCR test results and vaccination certificates of travellers.
Meanwhile, the State awaits the result of genomic sequencing of international passengers who landed in Maharashtra. A total of 28 samples from both airport and field surveillance have been sent for genomic sequencing. Out of these, 12 are sent to NIV Pune and 16 to Kasturba Hospital laboratory.
State Health Department and Task Force of Covid-19 have appealed that all eligible population must go for vaccination and everyone must wear masks and follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the State government.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who is back from the hospital where he was treated for the neck problem is back in action. According to sources even as Thackeray might not resume duty immediately, he is likely to address cabinet colleagues and administration officials against the backdrop of concerns raised because of the spread of Omicron.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...