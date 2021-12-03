Omicron patients in Karnataka: Maharashtra puts bordering villages on alert

After two people in Karnataka have tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant, the State government has put bordering villages in Maharashtra on alert. Especially, vehicular movement from Karnataka is under strict vigilance in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

In Kolhapur, the district administration was keeping a check on passengers coming from Karnataka. The police administration checked RT-PCR test results and vaccination certificates of travellers.

Meanwhile, the State awaits the result of genomic sequencing of international passengers who landed in Maharashtra. A total of 28 samples from both airport and field surveillance have been sent for genomic sequencing. Out of these, 12 are sent to NIV Pune and 16 to Kasturba Hospital laboratory.

State Health Department and Task Force of Covid-19 have appealed that all eligible population must go for vaccination and everyone must wear masks and follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the State government.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who is back from the hospital where he was treated for the neck problem is back in action. According to sources even as Thackeray might not resume duty immediately, he is likely to address cabinet colleagues and administration officials against the backdrop of concerns raised because of the spread of Omicron.