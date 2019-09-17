On birthday, PM Modi celebrates Full Reservoir Level at Sardar Sarovar Dam

On his 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed pooja at Kevadia on the Sardar Sarovar Dam, which has attained its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) at 138.68 metres following recent heavy rains in the upper catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh. At the full level, the live storage capacity of the dam reached record 4.73 million acre feet.

Modi, while addressing a public gathering at Kevadia stated that the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam and the Statue of Unity, which faces the Dam symbolised the "Will Power".

There was a time, when reaching 122 metres height was considered a challenging task. But in past five years the government has been able to take dam height to 138 metres. "The dream, which Sardar Patel saw decades ago, is coming true now," the Prime Minister told the gathering.

"Despite many hurdles and struggle, we have been able to achieve this feat, which is ultimately in the interest of the people. Today, in Gujarat about 19 lakh hectares of land is covered under micro-irrigation, benefiting about 12 lakh farmer families of the State. In 2001, about 14,000 hectares was covered under micro-irrigation and only 8,000 farmer families could benefit from it," said Modi .

"Micro-irrigation has helped in saving upto 50 per cent water and brought down the fertiliser use by 25 per cent, and labour cost by 40 per cent. It has also resulted in electricity saving," Modi told the gathering, which included farmers of the nearby villages, BJP supporters from across the State and representatives of beneficiary states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Crediting Sardar Sarovar Dam for increasing tap water availability in the State, the Prime Minister said, "The tap water penetration has increased three times in the State from 26 per cent households with tap water facility in 2001, today we have about 78 per cent household getting tap water."

At the Statue of Unity, Prime Minister also visited tourist spots including Ekta Nursery, Cactus Garden, Jungle Safari and Eco Tourism parks. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat accompanied him.

The Prime Minister returned to Gandhinagar, where he will have closed-door meetings with ministers, officials and State political leaders before heading back to Delhi later in the afternoon.

SARDAR SAROVAR DAM - TIMELINE

April 5, 1961 : Foundation stone laid by first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru.

October 6, 1969 : Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal was constituted to adjudicate upon the sharing of Narmada waters

between States.

December 12, 1979 : Landmark judgement of the Tribunal made effective.

April, 1987 : Work order given for construction of concrete gravity dam measuring 163-metre from base.

1995 : Sardar Sarovar Dam height reaches 80.30 metres. Narmada Bachao activists knock at Supreme Court

and get a Stay order on construction.

1998-1999 : Gujarat Government presents its case. Supreme Court vacates stay.

1999 : Dam height goes up to 85 metres.

2000-2001 : Dam height reaches 90 metres.

October 2001 : Narendra Modi takes charge as Gujarat Chief Minister.

2001-2004 : Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) work put on fast-track.

June 30, 2004 : Dam height reaches 110.64 metres.

2004 : Canal-head 250-MW power house commissioned.

June 2006 : 1200 MW riverbed power house becomes operational benefiting stakeholder states Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

March 8, 2006 : Permission granted to increase dam height to 121.92 metres.

April 15, 2006 : Centre sets up review committee and suspends further construction at Dam.

April 16, 2006 : Gujarat CM Narendra Modi begins 51-hour hunger strike.

2006 : Centre allows construction.

December 2006 : Dam attains height of 121.92 metres.

March 2008 : A 458-kms largest irrigation canal takes Narmada waters to Rajasthan.

2009 : Largest branch canal of the project reaches Saurashtra.

May 2014 : Narendra Modi takes charge as Prime Minister of India and grants permission to take dam height further up

to 138.68 metres.

June 16, 2017 : Narmada Control Authority holds 89th meeting and allows installation and closure of 30 sluice gates on the

dam.

June 17, 2017 : Sluice gates are closed taking the total dam height to 138.68 metres.

September 15, 2019 : Sardar Sarovar Dam reaches its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) with live storage capacity of 4.73 million acre feet.