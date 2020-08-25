Online job fairs help 21,572 unemployed people in Maharashtra land jobs

Online job fairs organised by the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department has helped 21,572 unemployed persons find employment through the Mahaswayam web portal, Skills Development Minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

In a media statement, Malik said 58,157 unemployed persons had registered for employment in July and the department was making efforts to provide jobs to all the registered candidates.

Unemployed candidates had registered on the portal with information about their education, skills and experience. Companies, entrepreneurs, and corporations who are looking for skilled employees have also registered on the portal. Thus the unemployed persons and the entrepreneurs were able to interact and coordinate through the portal, he said.

The Department had launched the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay online job fairs campaign during the lockdown to address the problem of unemployment in the state caused by the coronavirus crisis. Twenty-four online job fairs were held from April to June, while 31 job fairs were held in July in which 204 entrepreneurs participated.