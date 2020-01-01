Opposition slams Centre over rail fare, LPG price hike

The Opposition parties dubbed the increase in the prices of train tickets and non-subsidised LPG cylinders as a “New Year Gift” from the Narendra Modi government that puts more financial burden on people.

The Congress said it hoped that the Centre will provide some reprieve for the common man on the New Year’s Day given the state of the economy, the condition of unemployment and the price-rise of essential commodities. “But, I am sad to say that two announcements that have been made by the Government of India only puts the common man into a deeper financial economic crisis,” said Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev.

“Railway fares have been raised. The prices of non- subsidised LPG cylinders have once again increased. The question is, when is this travesty going to end?” she asked.

“If you think that one paisa sounds small, two paisa sounds very little and four paisa sounds very small amount, but, add to that the state of the economy, the rise in unemployment, the fall in rural consumption, where even pulses and normal cooking oil is unaffordable, how is the common man going to enter 2020 with injustice towards the poor people,” she said.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the hike is a new year gift from the Modi government. “Modi government starts the year. After railway passenger fare hikes, another attack on peoples’ livelihoods. All this in the wake of sharp job losses, food price inflation and record fall in rural wages,” he said.

A CPI statement said: “This is an unhealthy practise to delink budget from price rise. Similarly, the National Secretariat is of the opinion that this step is being taken to help new private train operators who are being brought in by the government. CPI demands that this increase be rolled back and decision reviewed,” a statement by the party said.