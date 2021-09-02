‘Pandemic has hit progress in workplace gender parity’

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the progress towards gender parity in the workplace has taken a dramatic step backwards and impacted representation of women at the work, said panellists at a webinar.
The challenges continue to remain for women in the workplace, and companies need to have a balanced gender parity working atmosphere, they felt.
The recent Global Gender Gap 2021 released by the World Economic Forum seems like the strongest call to take action to date to the change agents - large global companies and individuals with influence, said Bianca Ghose, Chief Storyteller and Head of CEO Communications, Wipro, at a webinar on Women in Tech: India - Best Practices to Create A Great Workplace for Women.
It means that women are going to keep working and keep waiting for another 135 years for economic opportunities; same education opportunities; same health and survival opportunities that men have today, she added. The TechPACT series, sponsored by SRM Tech, was moderated by Michael Smith, Founder & Chair, The TechPACT while BusinessLine was the media partner.
Agreeing with Ghose, Srividya Visweswarababu, MD, Deloitte Digital, said that women have been ‘disproportionately’ affected. They have left the workforce or are thinking about leaving. However, the pandemic has accelerated change in many ways, she added. The pandemic has opened up a significant opportunity and completely demolishing the male centric performance benchmarks. For years, every industry has inherited very stereotypical definitions of what jobs women must do, said Arun Kumar, MD & Country Head, Telstra.
Over the years, the stereotypes were advantageous to men in many roles. However, during the pandemic those male centric benchmarks don’t hold any more, he said.
Annie Mathew, CIO, Mother Dairy, said it is a matter of concern that the pandemic has taken a toll on women’s empowerment; their ability to work and contribute. It is important that men share their responsibilities, and they need to free up space to grow.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...