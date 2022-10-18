The police firing that resulted in 13 deaths and over 100 people getting injured during the protests held against the functioning of the Sterlite factory at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu four years ago was unprovoked and certainly was police excess, according to the findings of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry.

The final report of the inquiry commission, which was tabled in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, blamed the Police Department for firing against unarmed protestors and pointed out that the police should have avoided the use of firearms.

The commissionconstituted in 2018, submitted its final report to Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 18 this year.

Action against Collector

The panel recommended action against 17 police personnel which included an Inspector general of police, a deputy inspector general of police, a superintendent of police, and a deputy superintendent of police among others. It also sought departmental action against the then-district collector for abdicating his responsibility on the whole issue.

The Commission also recommended necessary action against the then deputy tahsildar (Election), divisional excise officer and zonal deputy tahsildar, Thoothkudi.

The report pointed out that while there may have been some circumstances justifying the use of firearms it questioned whether the police resorting to such an action has caused greater harm.

Compensation

The commission of Inquiry also recommended compensation of ₹50 lakh to the kin/legal heirs of the deceased after deducting the amount of ₹20 lakh already paid and a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the injured people after deducting ₹5 lakh already paid. The commission also recommended quantifying the compensation on par with the 13 deceased to the next of kin of Justin Selva Mithish, who succumbed to injuries, and awarding a job to his mother and the medical claim of police constable Manikandan, who sustained grave injuries.

The government has accepted the recommendations of the commission. Action is being initiated in the Home, Prohibition and Excise; Public (Special A), and Revenue & Disaster Management Departments to deal with the concerned officials , according to an official note of the State government.