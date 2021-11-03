Panel to study edible oil pricing, sugarcane arrears

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The Standing Committee of Parliament on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, headed by Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, has decided to look into the increasing prices of edible oils. It will study the price regulatory mechanisms and edible oil availability in the market.
It will also examine the controversial issue of “payment of sugarcane arrears to farmers”. Farmers, particularly from Western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the delay in payments for their produce.
The panel will also study “production, consumption and pricing of sugar” and “development and promotion of sugar industry.”
Construction of godown facilities by FCI, food subsidy and its utilisation, post-harvest management of foodgrains, regulation of packaged commodities, mechanism of Price Monitoring System, standardisation of products in the country are the other issues which will be taken up by the panel in the next one year. The Standing Committee on Energy, meanwhile, has decided to take up the emerging scenario of energy security in India.
The panel headed by JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh will also audit electrification of rural India and study the role of PFC Limited and REC Limited in ensuring sustainability and reliability.
Performance of major hydro projects will also be reviewed by the panel. The Standing Committee on Railways, headed by veteran BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, will examine the status of critical and super-critical projects of Indian Railways.
Digitisation in Railways, reconstitution and restructuring of Railway zones, recruitment in Railways and introduction of high speed trains are the other subject to be reviewed by the panel.
