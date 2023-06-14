In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Centre has appointed Pankaj Agrawal as the new Power Secretary, while Rajat Mishra will be the new Fertiliser Secretary and Chanchal Kumar to join the Civil Aviation Ministry as Secretary. They are part of new postings for 15 senior bureaucrats who have now been promoted to the rank of Secretary to the Government of India.

Pankaj Agrawal is a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and to date, he was serving as Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Defence Ministry. Now, he will join as Officer on Special Duty in the Power Ministry in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. He will take over as Power Secretary after superannuation of present Secretary Alok Kumar on June 30.

Rajat Kumar Mishra is a 1992 batch IAS Officer of the Rajasthan cadre and to date, he was working as Additional Secretary in the Finance Ministry. He will join as Fertiliser Secretary, the post which has been lying vacant for some time. He will have Nivedita Shukla Verma, a 1991 batch IAS Officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, as his counterpart in the Department of Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals. Verma, who was Special Secretary in Defence Ministry till date, will first join as Officer on Special Duty on August 1 and subsequently, take over as Secretary post superannuation of present incumbent Arun Baroka on August 31.

Also read: CCI invites applications for Secretary post

Chanchal Kumar, a 1992 batch IAS Officer of the Bihar cadre, has been Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. He will join as Officer on Special Duty, Civil Aviation Ministry on August 1 and then take over as Secretary from Rajiv Bansalupon post superannuation on August 31.

Sudhansh Pant, a 1991 batch IAS Officer of Rajasthan cadre will move from the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry to Health Ministry, first as Officer on Special Duty and then as Secretary once present incumbent retires on July 31. Pant’s place in the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry will be taken over by the 1991 batch IAS Officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, T K Ramchandran.

Subhas Chandra Lal Das, a 1992 batch IAS Officer of the UT cadre and presently working as Director General of Hydrocarbons, will move to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as Secretary. Debashree Mukherjee, 1991 batch IAS Officer of the UT cadre has been designated as Secretary in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. She is Special Secretary in the same Department and starts serving as Secretary after September 30 once the present Secretary Pankaj Kumar retires.