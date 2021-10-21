Parambikulam Tiger Conservation Foundation wins Earth Guardian Award

Parambikulam Tiger Conservation Foundation has won the Earth Guardian Award for its efforts in supporting the conservation of tigers and biodiversity. The award was instituted by NatWest Group India (formerly RBS India) at the 11th edition of the NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards.

“Biodiversity – a resilient nature is the foundation on which all climate mitigation and adaptation efforts must be raised”, is the theme for the 2021 awards. Eight winners were felicitated via a virtual ceremony that was attended by the Chief Guest, Ivonne Higuero, Secretary-General, Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), UN.

Parambikulam Tiger Conservation Foundation, located in the Western Ghats, is one of the premier tiger reserves of India and is endowed by nature in terms of species, habitat, and ecosystem diversity, characterised by functional human-ecological affinities. The wildlife sanctuary also considers the role that local communities play in conservation efforts to be vital.

The Foundation’s long-term vision is to facilitate and support the conservation of tigers and biodiversity through multi-stakeholder participation consistent with the national and State Policies, Acts, Rules and Legislations, and also as per approved Tiger Conservation Plan to support similar initiatives in adjoining landscapes. The financial resources augmented and mobilised through recycling of entry and such other fees received in the tiger reserve are utilised to foster stakeholder development and ecotourism in the entire landscape.

Vaishak Sasikumar, Deputy Director, Parambikulam Tiger Reserve & Member Secretary of Parambikulam Tiger Conservation Foundation, said the Foundation, besides its conservation efforts, also ensures that local inhabitants receive adequate benefits through participation in conservation actions.

The annual awards are a national initiative that recognises efforts of individuals and institutions across India who is working tirelessly to subvert climate change by conserving and preserving the rich biodiversity of the country for a better relationship between the society and nature.