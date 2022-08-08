Parliament adjourned sine die ahead of scheduled close

Both houses of the Parliament — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — adjourned sine die on Monday , four days ahead of the scheduled closing date of the monsoon session.

This session was the last for Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10. The session began on July 18 and was scheduled to end on August 12.

Addressing the last sitting, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla informed that during this Session, a total number of 16 sittings were held which lasted for about 44 hours 29 minutes.

The Speaker also informed that various important legislative businesses were transacted during the Session with six Government Bills were introduced and seven were passed: The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, The Wild Life Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Wild Life Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was discussed for five hours and five minutes and 39 Members participated in the discussion.

Referring to the Question Hour, Birla said that oral answers were given to 46 Starred Questions during the Session. The Members raised 318 matters of public interest before the House under Rule 377. During the Zero Hour, Members raised 98 matters on various important issues. Referring to the reports of Parliamentary Committees, Birla said that a total of 41 reports were presented by various Parliamentary Standing Committees during the Session.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, adjourned the house sine die, saying that detailed statistics pertaining to the session will be circulated during the course by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.