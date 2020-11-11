Passenger vehicles wholesale up 14% in October

The domestic wholesale (despatches from the factories to the dealers) of passenger cars recorded a growth of 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,82,692 units in October, compared with 1,66,566 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Utility vehicles also grew by more than 20 per cent to 1,13,990 units during the month, compared with 94,637 units in October 2019.

This has led to total passenger vehicle sales of 3,10,294 units in October, a growth of 14 per cent YoY, against 2,71,737 units sold in the same month last year, latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Wednesday.

In the two-wheeler segment, while scooter sales grew marginally, motorcycle sales shot up 24 per cent YoY.

Scooter sales were recorded at 5,90,597 units during the month, compared to 5,80,120 units in October 2019. Motorcycle sales grew at 13,82,749 units against 11,16,886 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, total sales of three-wheelers declined by 61 per cent YoY to 26,187 units last month, compared with 66,985 units in October 2019.