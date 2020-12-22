Patients with neurological conditions at higher risk of dying from Covid-19 after hospitalisation

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A new study carried by researchers at the Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, United States, stated that Covid-19 has protean in its manifestations. Protean means that the virus is versatile or capable of doing many things at a time.
This also affirms that the infection comes with multiple symptoms from fever and cough to loss of sense of smell and breathlessness.
The study, published in the journal Neurology, further stated that pre-existing neurological syndromes can raise the risk of Covid-19 deaths after hospitalisation.
For the study, the researchers collected data on 4,711 Covid-19 patients at New York City’s Montefiore Health System during a six-week period in March and April 2020.
Of these, 581 (12 per cent) had pre-existing neurological conditions that required neuro-imaging on admission.
‘Covid-19 is not over, be prepared for surprises’
The patients with neurological conditions demonstrated four patterns of neurological manifestations: acute stroke, new or recurrent seizures, confusion, and neuro- Covid-19 complex.
The researchers then compared disease progression in these patients to 1,743 Covid-19 patients of the same age and disease-severity but with no neurological issues.
Of the 581 patients, 55 suffered a radiologically confirmed stroke, and 258 experienced confusion. The researchers found that the 55 patients who had a stroke had increased odds of mortality, compared to those without any neurological problems with a high odds ratio (OR) of 3.1, the study stated.
Similarly, patients with confusion had increased odds of mortality, compared to those without neurological problems due to an estimated OR of 1.39. These differences in the odds of mortality between Covid-19 patients with neurological manifestations and those without neurological manifestations are not that drastic, but still statistically significant.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...