Pawar meets Modi, demands farm loan waiver in Maharashtra

The four-day debate: Fantasy or feasible?
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
As speculation spirals over government formation in Maharashtra, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to seek his urgent intervention in addressing farmer distress in the State.
Pawar said in a memorandum that he brought the “alarming situation” to the Prime Minister’s notice and demanded a “complete and unconditional” farm loan waiver in the wake of the recent damage due to unseasonal rains.
Asked by reporters about government formation in Maharashtra, the NCP chief declined to comment.
The Pawar-Modi meeting, which went on for 50 minutes, took place in the backdrop of hectic parleys between the Congress-NCP and the Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra.
Two days ago, Modi praised NCP MPs for their decision to not enter the Well of the House during proceedings. Maharashtra has been under the President’s rule since November 12.
“Met @PMOIndia Shri. Narendra Modi in Parliament today to discuss the issues of farmers in Maharashtra. This year, the seasonal has created havoc engulfing talukas in Maharashtra, causing heavy damage of crops over 54.22 lakh hectares of areas. To take stock of this unprecedented situation and address the concerns of distressed farmers, I had visited Nashik and Vidarbha in the first half of November,” Pawar tweeted.
This year, the returning monsoon devastated almost every standing crop in major parts of Maharashtra, he said. In a three-page memorandum, Pawar said crops such as soyabean, paddy, finger millet, corns, bajra and vegetables such as tomato and onion were at the harvesting stage in Nashik district but incessant and unseasonal rains completely ruined them.
He said 44 farmers from Nashik have committed suicide in the face of the crisis in the last 10 months.
“Due to President’s rule in the state, your urgent intervention is highly necessitated. I shall be grateful if you could take immediate steps to initiate massive relief measures to ameliorate distressed farmers,” the memorandum said.
He also demanded that farmers be given zero per cent credit to raise new crops and also save them from private money lenders and finance companies.
In Nagpur, cotton crops over 35,000 hectares have been damaged due to unseasonal rains, Pawar stated.
He said the Maharashtra governor recently announced ₹8,000 per hectare for agricultural crops and ₹18,000 per hectare for horticulture crops, which are too inadequate to compensate the losses faced by farmers.
The former Union Agriculture minister also recalled that drought-affected farmers received ₹30,000 per hectare for saving orchards in 2012-13 during his tenure and farmers should now be given a similar amount.
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Can the revolt by women in Japan lead to a global rethink on hiring policies that focus too much on ...
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
A parent/guardian could invest in the name of the child and operate it until they turn 18
The ongoing International Pepper Community meeting, declaring huge carry forward stocks in some producing ...
Like all other decisions in life, investing too can often be marred by emotional choices and psychological ...
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...