PEP Fuels begins door delivery of diesel in Mangaluru

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), which has entered into an agreement with PEP Fuels (a start-up promoted by ONGC for door-to-door delivery of diesel to customer’s premises through mobile dispensers), launched operations in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

A statement by the company said this is an app-based application, wherein the customers can download ‘Pep Fuels’ from Google Play Store and start ordering.

This facility is available for those customers/industries /large residential societies in Mangaluru where the consumption of diesel is for their genset or heavy stationary machineries/equipment and for a minimum quantity of 200 litres or more.

The customers can schedule their requirements and accordingly the mobile dispenser will deliver the fuel directly. PEP Fuels delivery is with IoT/RFID-based technology, reducing the pilferage and losses, the statement said.

The Director (Refinery) of MRPL, Sanjay Varma, inaugurated the facility in Mangaluru, in the presence of BHV Prasad, Executive Director (Marketing and Projects); HC Sathyanarayana, Group General Manager; and Sandeep Thakur, co-founder of PEP Fuels, at MRPL’s retail outlet in Panambur of Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The statement said that plans are afoot to expand this facility to others regions.