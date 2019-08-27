RBI bonanza like a band-aid on a gunshot wound: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised the RBI's decision to handover ₹ 1.76 lakh crore from its surplus of last fiscal, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are clueless about solving the economic disaster.

"PM & FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster. Stealing from RBI won’t work - it’s like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary & sticking it on a gunshot wound," Gandhi said in Twitter.

Gandhi’s reaction came after the RBI allowed the government to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to provide a fresh impetus to the economy.

In a separate tweet, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered whether the move was “fiscal prudence or fiscal hara-kiri“.

He also wondered if it was coincidence that the Rs 1.76 lakh crore borrowed by the RBI matches with the “missing amount” in the budget calculations.

“Is this fiscal prudence or fiscal hara-kiri? Will this Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore be used to save BJP’s crony friends,”he also asked.

The Congress leader attached a media report on “the mystery of the ‘missing’ Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore in India’s budget“.

His party colleague and spokesperson Sanjay Jha said in a tweet, “Robbed Bank of India: RBI.”