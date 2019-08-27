RBI bonanza like a band-aid on a gunshot wound: Rahul Gandhi

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised the RBI's decision to handover ₹ 1.76 lakh crore from its surplus of last fiscal, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are clueless about solving the economic disaster.
"PM & FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster. Stealing from RBI won’t work - it’s like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary & sticking it on a gunshot wound," Gandhi said in Twitter.
A report in PTI adds
Gandhi’s reaction came after the RBI allowed the government to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to provide a fresh impetus to the economy.
“PM and FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster,” he charged on Twitter.
“Stealing from RBI won’t work - it’s like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary and sticking it on a gunshot wound,” he said, using the hashtag “#RBILooted“.
In a separate tweet, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered whether the move was “fiscal prudence or fiscal hara-kiri“.
He also wondered if it was coincidence that the Rs 1.76 lakh crore borrowed by the RBI matches with the “missing amount” in the budget calculations.
“Is it a sheer coincidence that the Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore borrowed by RBI matches with the ‘Missing’ amount in the Budget Calculations,” he asked.
“Is this fiscal prudence or fiscal hara-kiri? Will this Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore be used to save BJP’s crony friends,”he also asked.
The Congress leader attached a media report on “the mystery of the ‘missing’ Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore in India’s budget“.
His party colleague and spokesperson Sanjay Jha said in a tweet, “Robbed Bank of India: RBI.”
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
Revenue growth to improve, with a pipeline of projects expected to come on stream
Good after-market sales should drive growth
Delay in the resolution of the bank’s bad loans can weigh on the weak capital base
The stock of Sadbhav Engineering gained 11.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday. After ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...