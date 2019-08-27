National

RBI bonanza like a band-aid on a gunshot wound: Rahul Gandhi

Our Bureau/Agencies New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

Rahul Gandhi   -  File photo: THE HINDU

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised the RBI's decision to handover ₹ 1.76 lakh crore from its surplus of last fiscal, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are clueless about solving the economic disaster.

"PM & FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster. Stealing from RBI won’t work - it’s like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary & sticking it on a gunshot wound," Gandhi said in Twitter.

A report in PTI adds

Gandhi’s reaction came after the RBI allowed the government to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to provide a fresh impetus to the economy.

“PM and FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster,” he charged on Twitter.

“Stealing from RBI won’t work - it’s like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary and sticking it on a gunshot wound,” he said, using the hashtag “#RBILooted“.

In a separate tweet, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered whether the move was “fiscal prudence or fiscal hara-kiri“.

He also wondered if it was coincidence that the Rs 1.76 lakh crore borrowed by the RBI matches with the “missing amount” in the budget calculations.

“Is it a sheer coincidence that the Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore borrowed by RBI matches with the ‘Missing’ amount in the Budget Calculations,” he asked.

“Is this fiscal prudence or fiscal hara-kiri? Will this Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore be used to save BJP’s crony friends,”he also asked.

The Congress leader attached a media report on “the mystery of the ‘missing’ Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore in India’s budget“.

His party colleague and spokesperson Sanjay Jha said in a tweet, “Robbed Bank of India: RBI.”

Published on August 27, 2019
Indian National Congress
RBI and other central banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs in Uttar Pradesh