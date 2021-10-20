PM inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport alongside delegates from 12 countries

Delegates from twelve countries, including Sri Lanka, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Singapore, attended the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in a move that is aimed at boosting Buddhist tourism in the country, sources said.

The inaugural international flight, which arrived from Sri Lanka to Kushinagar on Wednesday, had on board a delegation led by Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa, around 100 senior Buddhist monks, four State Ministers and other senior officials. Kushinagar Airport was declared as an International airport by the Union Cabinet on June 24, 2020.

Towards more inclusive tourism

“The flight from Sri Lanka will pave the way for increased traffic and greater number of visitors to Kushinagar, particularly from Buddhist countries including those in South-East Asia,” the source said.

Diplomats from other countries that attended the inauguration ceremony include from Mongolia, Myanmar, Lao PDR, Bhutan and Nepal.

$15-million package

Kushinagar, in Uttar Pradesh (close to Bihar), is an important destination for Buddhists around the world as Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana here. There has been a long-standing demand for an international airport in Kushinagar, the source added.

Kushinagar airport in UP declared an international airport: Cabinet

Modi had announced a $15-million package for the promotion of bilateral Buddhist ties during the Virtual Summit with PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in September last year.

“The flight to Kushinagar on the Vap Poya Day is a milestone event in India-Sri Lanka partnership in more than one way. Bonds between the people will grow from strength to strength with such initiatives,” the source said.