PM inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport alongside delegates from 12 countries

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Delegates from twelve countries, including Sri Lanka, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Singapore, attended the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in a move that is aimed at boosting Buddhist tourism in the country, sources said.
The inaugural international flight, which arrived from Sri Lanka to Kushinagar on Wednesday, had on board a delegation led by Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa, around 100 senior Buddhist monks, four State Ministers and other senior officials. Kushinagar Airport was declared as an International airport by the Union Cabinet on June 24, 2020.
Towards more inclusive tourism
“The flight from Sri Lanka will pave the way for increased traffic and greater number of visitors to Kushinagar, particularly from Buddhist countries including those in South-East Asia,” the source said.
Diplomats from other countries that attended the inauguration ceremony include from Mongolia, Myanmar, Lao PDR, Bhutan and Nepal.
Kushinagar, in Uttar Pradesh (close to Bihar), is an important destination for Buddhists around the world as Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana here. There has been a long-standing demand for an international airport in Kushinagar, the source added.
Kushinagar airport in UP declared an international airport: Cabinet
Modi had announced a $15-million package for the promotion of bilateral Buddhist ties during the Virtual Summit with PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in September last year.
“The flight to Kushinagar on the Vap Poya Day is a milestone event in India-Sri Lanka partnership in more than one way. Bonds between the people will grow from strength to strength with such initiatives,” the source said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...