PM Modi inaugurates India’s largest floating solar projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated two of the country’s largest floating solar projects, which have been set up by the state-run NTPC. He also laid the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC worth over ₹5,200 crore.

PM Modi inaugurated the 100 megawatt (MW) Ramagundam Floating Solar Project in Telangana and 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar Project in Kerala, an official statement said.

He also laid the foundation stone of the 735 MW Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas project in Gujarat.

“Numerous path breaking reforms have transformed the power sector in the last eight years. India’s energy security and green future will become strong with these projects. Our commitment towards green technology and green mobility will give rise to green jobs in our country,” Modi said in his address.

Energy and power sectors will play a significant role in accelerating India’s progress in the next 25 years, he added.

Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh, Minister of State Krishan Pal, and Power Secretary Alok Kumar were also present during the virtual event.

Renewable Energy capacity

NTPC has been expanding its green footprints by powering renewable energy projects and aims to achieve over 60 gigawatt (GW) Renewable Energy (RE) capacity by 2032 accounting for 50 per cent of its overall generation capacity. The RE mix includes Solar PV, Wind, Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen including mobility.

NTPC’s capacity addition program is in line with India’s commitment to the UN Climate Change Conference at Glasgow at COP-26. The power major’s goal is to achieve non-fossil energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030 as part of NTPC’s UN Global compact commitment.

The Prime Minister also launched a national solar rooftop portal, which will enable online tracking of the process of installation of rooftop solar plants, starting from registering the applications to release of subsidies in residential consumers’ bank accounts after installation and inspection of the plant.