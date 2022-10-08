In a major push for self-reliance in bulk drug manufacturing in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a bulk drug park in Jambusar of Bharuch district, Gujarat on Sunday.

The State’s first fully-equipped bulk drug park is being constructed at a cost of over ₹2,500 crore.

In line with the Centre’s policy to encourage domestic production of crucial raw materials for medicines, Gujarat was selected for setting up the park on an area of 2,015 hectares.

Self reliance

The existing pharma makers in the state make active pharma ingredients such as cephalosporins, steroids, inorganic salt, proton pump inhibitors, analgesics, antipyretics, and anti-inflammatory drugs like paracetamol, diclofenac sodium, aceclofenac, ibuprofen, anti-hypertensives, anti-diabetics, and antivirals. But the primary ingredients for most of these are imported.

The industry has been looking to reduce import dependence on such raw materials. To ensure a smooth supply chain, this project will pave way for import substitutions and make India self-reliant in bulk drugs.

During the visit, PM Modi will visit Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Mehsana, and Bharuch. On the first day of his visit, he will launch or inaugurate projects worth over ₹8,200 crore in Bharuch.

Besides the bulk drug park, PM Modi will also perform a ground-breaking ceremony for four tribal parks, an agro park, a Sea-Food Park a MSME Park, and two multi-level industrial sheds.

The projects include Deep Sea Pipeline Project; four projects of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited; the inauguration of Ankleshwar Airport phase 1 and Bharuch underground drainage; and Sewage Treatment plant work; inauguration of IOCL Dahej Koyali pipeline mong others at Bharuch.

