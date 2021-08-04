National

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of free grains scheme in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Updated on August 04, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat, through video conferencing, in New Delhi.)   -  PTI

The PMO noted that the State will celebrate August 5 as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Day

New Delhi, August 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ in Uttar Pradesh on August 5 via video conferencing.

The PMO noted that the State will celebrate August 5 as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Day. A massive awareness programme will be launched throughout the State to ensure that no beneficiary is left out from availing the benefits of the scheme, it added.

Also read:Over 80 crore families received free ration worth ₹2 lakh crore during pandemic: PM

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries of the State have been getting ration free of cost under the scheme. Nearly 80,000 fair price shops in the State have been distributing food grains to the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Published on August 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Uttar Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.