PM Modi urges people to take part in auction of gifts, mementos received by him

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

The proceeds would go to the 'Namami Gange' initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to take part in the auction of several gifts and mementos that he has received over the years, and said the proceeds would go to the 'Namami Gange' initiative.

Sports equipment and gears of India's Olympics and Paralympics stars, including badminton rackets of Krishna Nagar and S L Yathiraj, Neeraj Chopra's javelin and gloves of Lovlina Borgohain, are among the mementos that are drawing the maximum bids in an e-auction by the Culture Ministry.

"Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction," Modi tweeted.

The proceeds would go to the 'Namami Gange' initiative, he added.

The Namami Gange Mission is aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the River Ganga.

Published on September 19, 2021

