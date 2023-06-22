Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a private engagement hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday in the White House reaffirming the warm relationship between the two countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi also participated in an event on skilling with the First Lady at the National Science Centre in Washington DC where he presented a 5-point proposal for energising India-USA collaboration in the education and research sector.

Furthering 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 cooperation in education & research sector.



Take a look at PM @narendramodi's 5-point proposals presented at a special event with @FLOTUS@DrBiden on 'India and USA: Skilling for Future'. pic.twitter.com/4YX398TV5c — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 22, 2023

In the private engagement at the White House, the Prime Minister also met the US President and his wife’s immediate family members.

I thank @POTUS@JoeBiden and @FLOTUS@DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects. pic.twitter.com/AUahgV6ebM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2023

“Prime Minister’s participation in this special engagement reaffirms the warm friendship between our two countries,” the release said.

Modi is on a State visit to the US this week at the invitation of Biden. On Wednesday, he arrived in Washington from New York, after spending a day in the city and celebrating International Yoga Day at the UN. He also attended a formal dinner hosted by the Bidens in the White House

On Thursday, the PM has a packed schedule. He will attend a bilateral meeting with Biden to discuss Indo- US relations following which the two leaders may announce a roadmap for cooperation in defence industrial production.

The event on skilling attended by Modi and Jill Biden focused on workforce redevelopment across higher education institutions to expand and enhance access to quality education across society.

The PM’s five-point proposal for increasing India-US collaboration in education includes adopting an integrated approach bringing together government, industry and academia, encouraging the exchange of teachers & students, organising hackathons on various subjects between the two countries, mutual recognition of vocational skills qualifications, and encouraging visits of people associated with education and research.