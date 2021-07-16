PM says rising cases in Kerala, Maharashtra worrisome

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
The rise in daily infections in the States of Kerala and Maharashtra is a big cause for concern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during the Covid review meeting with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala. This is the second round of virtual meeting by PM Modi after he interacted with the Northeastern States on Tuesday. He said with the downward trend in Covid 19 cases, it was felt that the second wave of the pandemic would fade away, but some States have been recording a rise in cases which is quite worrisome.
Modi said last week 80 percent of the fresh cases and 84 per cent of the casualties were reported from these six States only, so it is very critical for these States to prevent another wave by taking suitable measures. “Experts were under the impression that the point where the second wave started, in comparison with the earlier one, things will be under control. But the surge is being noticed in the States of Kerala and Maharashtra. This is really a big worry for all of us,” Modi said.
Modi continued and noted that the same kind of pattern was seen in the first wave in January and February. So, it’s very critical for the States, where cases are rising, to prevent another wave from occurring by taking suitable measures. He stated the strategy of “Test, Track, Treat and Tika” needs to be followed by these States along with the focus on micro containment measures. He asked to focus more on those districts which are reporting higher positivity rates.
“Experts say if cases keep on increasing for a longer time, then there are more chances of increase in mutation and the risk of new variants also rise. That’s why, to control the third wave, more stringent actions need to be taken,” Modi added.
He emphasized on more Covid testing and vaccination to control the infections. He also urged the States to strengthen the health infrastructure across the country with the help of ₹23,123 crore Emergency Response Package. He said, particularly in the rural areas, the infrastructure gaps need to be plugged. He also said the 332 PSA plants which have been allocated to these six States, 53 plants have been commissioned. He further added that the remaining plants need to be started in the 15 days mission mode.
Modi also expressed his concern over infection among children. He said in the last two weeks, in other countries, there has been a surge in cases. So, this is a warning sign for India and the world that the corona is not yet gone.“With the unlocking, the kind of pictures that are emerging is quite worrying. We need to take caution in terms of those public places which are frequently thronged. We need to take strict measures to control mass gathering and crowding in these places,” Modi added.
