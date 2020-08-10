PM: Use innovative technologies to improve rain forecast, warning systems

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for using innovative technologies to improve rain forecast and warning system.

Modi took stock of preparedness to deal with south-west monsoon and the current flood situation in six badly affected States – Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. Chief Ministers of these States along with Defence Minister, Health Minister, both Ministers of State in Home Affairs, and senior officers of the concerned Central Ministries and organisations attended the meeting.

Prime Minister said over the past few years, forecasting agencies like India Meteorological Department and Central Water Commission have been making concerted efforts to make better and more usable flood forecasts. They are trying to provide not only rainfall and river level forecasts but also location-specific forecast of inundation.

“There are pilot efforts underway to also use innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve locations specific forecast, for which States should provide necessary information to these agencies and timely disseminate the warnings to local communities,” he said as quoted in an official statement.

He mentioned that investment should be increased in localised early warning system so that people in a particular area can be provided with timely warning in case of any threatening situation such as breach of river embankment, inundation level, lightning etc.

He emphasised that in view of Covid situation, while undertaking rescue efforts, the States must ensure that people follow all health precautions such as wearing of face mask, hand sanitisation and maintain adequate physical distance and relief materials must include provision for hand washing/sanitising and face masks for the affected people. In this regard, special provisions should be made for elderly people, pregnant women and people with co-morbidity.

He also asked the States to ensure that all development and infrastructure projects must be built with resilience to withstand local disasters and to help in reducing consequential losses.

The States complimented the efforts of Central agencies including NDRF teams in timely deployment and rescuing people. They also gave some suggestions for short-term and long-term measures for mitigating the effects of floods. Prime Minister directed the officers of concerned Ministries and organisations to take action on the suggestions given by the States and assured that the Centre will continue to provide its support to the States and Union Territories in order to strengthen their capabilities for dealing with various disasters.