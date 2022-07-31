‘Point 5140’ at Dras captured during Kargil war is now christened as ‘Gun Hill’

The Defence Ministry has christened ‘Point 5140’ at Dras as ‘Gun Hill’, twenty-three years after the highest enemy-occupied mountain peak was captured by Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra-led troops.

To commemorate the victory of the Armed Forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in ‘Operation Vijay’, Point 5140 at Dras has been christened as ‘Gun Hill’, the Ministry stated in a statement.

A wreath was laid at Kargil War Memorial in Dras by Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery along with Veteran Gunners who had participated in the operation. Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps also laid a wreath on the solemn occasion.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of veterans from all Artillery Regiments, which got the honour title ‘Kargil’ in Operation Vijay. Serving Officers of the Gunner fraternity were also present on the occasion. The Army had declared victory in Kargil War on July 26, 1999.