Pokarna to commission ₹500-crore luxury quartz surfaces plant in Telangana

Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd (PESL), a manufacturer and exporter of premium quartz surfaces, and a subsidiary of 35-year-old Pokarna Ltd, is all set to commission a Rs 500-crore quartz surfaces manufacturing facility in Telangana.

Telangana Minister for Industries & IT, KT Rama Rao, is scheduled to inaugurate the plant on Saturday. Located at Mekaguda near Hyderabad, the modern plant is spread over 1,60,000 square meters and has a built-up area of 6 lakh square feet.

Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, PESL, said: “Our new factory is equipped with advanced patented Bretonstone technology from Italy, several robots and other high level process automation, supporting a wide range of Industry 4.0 applications.”

The company expects a turnover of about ₹400 crore from the plant. The facility will be used mainly for the production of Super Jumbo size 346X200 cm and Jumbo size 330x165 cm slabs.

This is the company’s second quartz surfaces manufacturing facility. The first plant at APSEZ, Atchutapuram, Andhra Pradesh, was set up in 2009.

PESL markets these quartz surfaces under the Quantra Quartz brand. It is an advanced composite material made of up to 93 per cent natural quartz, high quality binding polymer and heavy-metal-free pigments to create a new material.

“Like stone, Quantra can be precisely machined, allowing designers to innovate,” said Paras Kumar Jain, CEO, PESL said.