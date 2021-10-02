Polavaram project: AP seeks ₹2,033 crore reimbursement from the Centre

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought the reimbursement of ₹2,033 crore from the Centre for Polavaram project.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to take appropriate steps to ensure `timely' reimbursement of expenditure incurred by the state government on the Polavaram project, according to a release.

As the Gap3 concrete dam of Polavaram has been completed, water can be drawn to canals by next Kharif reason. Efforts were on to complete lower cofferdam works by November and begin work on the Earth Come Rockfill Dam (ECRF).

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to take immediate action to repair irrigation canals that were damaged due to Gulab Cyclone.

Other irrigation projects

About other irrigation projects, Reddy directed the officials to speed up the construction of a second tunnel of the Veligonda project and take appropriate steps for the construction of the Neredi barrage in consultation with the government of Odisha state

The officials were also directed to expedite the construction of the regulator in Godavari and Krishna deltas at Kolleru on a priority basis and focus on expanding the Tandava project and other barrages on Krishna river, the release added.