`Post-Covid, Kerala offers good business potential’

Entrepreneurs should come forward to realise the huge potential for development in Kerala after Covid, said V.K.Ramachandran, Vice Chairman, Kerala State Planning Board.

He was inaugurating a webinar organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and HDFC Bank on the development potential of Kerala after Covid.

The impact of the Covid pandemic on the economy of Kerala has hit agriculture, allied sectors, manufacturing, fisheries, transport, tourism, health, trade and hotel industry. The potential of the coastal region of Kerala can be further exploited. In addition to the potential in the domestic market, there is also export potential in this sector.

Entrepreneurs have great potential in the manufacture of medical devices related to the health sector. High-end manufacturing of diagnostics, biotechnology and medical devices opens up the potential for Kerala, he added.

Kerala needs to make further strides in the field of higher education if it is to employ educated youth. He said that the industrial development should go hand in hand with the achievements of the State in various fields, he added.