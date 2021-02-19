PPS Motors opens five new Renault showrooms in Telangana

PPS Motors, a leading automobile retailers in the country, has fortified its PV dealership network with the opening of five brand new showrooms at LB Nagar, Kompally, Malakpet, Warangal and Nizamabad in Telangana.

The new Renault Kiger, which is priced at ₹5.45 lakh was unveiled during the inauguration of the showroom in Hyderabad. Renault Kiger will be offered in two engine options —1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo with Manual and Automatic offerings on each of the engines.

Customers can test drive the all new Renault Kiger at all the PPS Renault Showrooms and book the SUV by paying ₹11,000.

PPS Renault has received an overwhelming response for Kiger and deliveries start from March 3. It plans to offer service at the Doorstep concept for periodical maintenance through the introduction of WOW (Workshop On Wheels) Lite concept. PPS Renault has also started the Pit Stop service at their workshops, which enables servicing of Renault cars within 90 minutes.

Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, in a statement said, “We have strengthened our partnership with Renault India and further expand our footprint in Telangana. We are very excited about the launch of the much-awaited SUV Renault Kiger.”