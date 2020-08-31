National

Pranab Mukherjee’s health declines: Hospital

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 31, 2020 Published on August 31, 2020

The former President has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee declined on Monday morning and he has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, said the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he continues to be in a deep coma and is on ventilator support.

Mukherjee is being managed by a team of specialists, they added.

The former President was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain.

He later developed a lung infection.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

