Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has been appointed the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation after a selection panel cleared his name on Saturday.

A 1986 batch IPS officer, Sood will replace incumbent CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal when the latter demits office on May 25.

Nila Mohanan, Director of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), announced that: “Approval of the Competent Authority, is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS-86 batch, as Director, CBI for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office”.

Sood’s name was finalised by the committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. It is learnt that Chowdhury had some objections to Karnataka DGP’s name.

A graduate of IIT Delhi, Sood got key postings during his long illustrious career. He has done a deputation stint in Mauritius for three years from 1999.

The senior IPS officer was awarded Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for Excellence in service in 1996, Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002, and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2011.

Sood pursued academics too in service. He completed Public Policy and Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and went on to Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University, New York.

