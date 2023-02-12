The President, Draupadi Murmu, on Sunday appointed six new Governors while transferring five. One Governor has been appointed as new Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

According to a press communique, issued by the President House, Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer will be the Governor of Andhra Pradesh while present Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been moved to Chhattisgarh.

Former Minister of State in Finance Ministry Shiv Pratap Shukla will be the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh replacing Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar who will now be Governor of Bihar in place of Phagu Chauhan, who will now move to Meghalaya.

Former Union Minister C.P. Radhakrishnan has been appointed as Governor of Jharkhand in place of Ramesh Bais who will now be posted in Mumbai as Governor of Maharashtra. Bais’s appointment has been done after the President accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Gulab Chand Kataria will new Governor of Assam while neighboring Sikkim will have Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor. La. Ganesan present Governor of Manipur has been moved to Nagaland. He will be replaced by Anusuiya Uikye at present serving as Governor of Chhattisgarh. Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh

“Appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” the communique said. Further, it added that the President has also accepted the resignations of Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.