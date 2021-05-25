Private dairies ask TN govt to provide e-pass to their employees

Major private dairies such as Thirumala, Jersey, Heritage, Dodla along with the Milk Agents Association have requested the Tamil Nadu government to grant permission and provide E-pass for two-wheeler to employees and milk agents to supply products to citizens.

Providing two-wheeler access for delivery is essential for milk supplies to reach customers. Two-wheelers also provide a safe way to deliver milk with social distancing, says a joint press release.

If dairy companies are not able to reach customers, they will not be able to collect milk from farmers. This will have an adverse impact on regular milk farmers who are dependent on milk sourcing for their daily livelihood and income.

Private dairies also requested the State government to allow retail shops to open for two hours in the morning for supplies to customers.

All private dairies assure customers that strict safety measures and guidelines are followed, right from farms to their homes, the release said.