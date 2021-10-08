Private hospitals roped in to run jumbo Covid centres in Mumbai

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had recently told the Bombay High Court that it does not apprehend the third wave of Covid, but the civic body continues to set up jumbo hospitals. Interestingly, the civic body has also roped in Mumbai’s private hospitals to run the jumbo Covid centres.
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, while speaking on Friday during the inauguration of the 1,700-bed jumbo Covid centre at Kanjurmarg, said BMC is working on an experiment to invite private players to run Covid centres. The tender process was used and nine agencies have shown interest to run the government’s Covid centres. Chahal mentioned some well-known hospitals in Mumbai will provide quality service to Covid patients. These hospitals will take complete responsibility for running Covid centres.
“The Kanjurmarg Covid centre will be run by the agency, which operates Somaiya hospital. Hence, the jumbo Covid centre will be an extension of this hospital,” said Chahal.
He added that people will get assurance of quality service that they expect from the private sector. The Kanjurmag centre will have separate pediatric wards, ICUs and oxygen beds. The facility is ready to admit people. The Commissioner said that the city will be ready to face the third wave with its massive infrastructure which is in place.
The BMC recently told to the Court that 42 lakh people are fully vaccinated in Mumbai and over 82 lakh people have received the first dose.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who addressed the gathering online during the inauguration of Kanjurmarg Covid jumbo centre, said the State government was fully ready to tackle Covid.
