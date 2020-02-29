Private sector should lay stress on research in medical sciences: Amit Shah

Operation Wuhan, an Air India evacuation like no other
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the private sector should also lay stress on research in medical sciences apart from providing healthcare facilities to people.
Shah made the remarks while attending the inauguration of a privately-built multi-superspeciality hospital in Bhubaneswar, where Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present.
The hospital, SUM Ultimate Medicare, would provide quaternary care.
“I wish great success to this new medical facility,” Shah said. “Opening medical colleges may not help to totally develop the healthcare sector. The private sector should also stress on research in medical sciences.”
The home minister, who is on the last leg of his two-day visit to Odisha, said people of the state should get better healthcare. He hoped that more and more such private healthcare facilities would come up in the state along with public sector initiatives.
Patnaik congratulated the authorities of Sikshya O Anusandhan Charitable Trust for creating a quality healthcare facility.
Pradhan also congratulated the chief of the trust, Manoj Nakay. He requested the chief minister to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in the state so that people could avail the healthcare in such a facility.
Spread across ten acres of land, the nine-storey hospital will offer next-generation treatment in patient-focused and technology-enhanced settings to the people of the region under one roof, according to a statement.
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
WHO’s AWaRe tool can help safeguard precious drugs
Once it is mass-produced following clinical trials, CAR T cell therapy can be a disruptor in the field
On World Hearing Day (March 3), the WHO will highlight that timely and effective intervention can ensure that ...
A must-have in one’s investment kitty, debt schemes help balance risk and bring stability in returns. Here’s ...
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Nifty Next 50 stocks are more evenly distributed across sectors than Nifty 50 ones
Despite steep valuation, robust growth, healthy profitability, and strong focus on open market channel are ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...