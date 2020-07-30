National

Priyanka vacates Lodhi Estate bungalow,: Congress

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has decided to move to a rented apartment in Delhi. She handed over the possession of 35 Lodhi Estate, previously allotted to her on security grounds, to the Central Public Works Department on Thursday. The CPWD had asked her to vacate the bungalow citing that she is no more an SPG protected person.

A statement from the AICC said the officials have issued her a “vacation report” for the premises on behalf of the CPWD. She gave a full inventory of privately installed fittings, fixtures etc to the officials. "She has paid all electricity, water and previous dues and is awaiting the final assessment for the license fee of the month of July from the Directorate of Estates due to her on the July 31 to close all accounts with reference to the allotment and subsequent cancellation of the lease of the government bungalow. She will be residing in temporary accommodation until a more permanent accommodation in Delhi rented by her is ready for use," the AICC statement said.

