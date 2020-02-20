National

Project Tej to help medtech firms test ideas

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 20, 2020

MedTechConnect and the Government of Telangana have launched Project Tej, a platform to help entrepreneurs test their innovative ideas in the field of medical technologies.

MedTechConnect was set up by engineering services company Cyient and Xynteo’s India2022 Coalition.

The new platform was launched on the sidelines of BioAsia 2020, a biotechnology and life-sciences forum, held here.

Telangana State’s Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and MedTechConnect have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help accelerate and support indigenous innovations in medical technologies.

“Through Project Tej, medical technology innovators and device manufacturers can validate the usability of their devices in public health settings and gain access to public health channels,” Ajit Rangnekar, Director General, RICH, has said.

“Implementation of Project Tej will help provide real-world access for companies to test and commercialise their technologies,” BVR Mohan Reddy, Executive Chairman of Cyient, has said.

Published on February 20, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Uttarakhand govt organises wellness summit