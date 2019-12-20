Protests continue over proposal of three capitals for AP

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Protests continued over the issue of proposed three capitals for Andhra Pradesh on Friday in Amaravati area of Guntur district, as the farmers in 29 villages came out into the streets in large numbers and Janasena leaders also joined the protests. The expert committee, headed by retired IAS official G.N Rao, submitted its report to the Chief Minister, Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy, and the State Government has to announce a decision.
Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy added fuel to the fire on Friday by stating at a media conference that the Assembly would be located in the Amaravati area. He told, “33,000 acres of land is not necessary. Hardly 200-300 acres is more than sufficient. The rest we will give back to the farmers. The land was forcibly taken by the previous TDP government. Our leader and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy promised during the poll campaign that lands in Amaravati would be restored to farmers. We will do that."
When he was asked about the protests by farmers in villages in the area, he said it was instigated by the Telugu Desam Party and they were not genuine farmers. Genuine farmers wanted their lands back. He said former Chief Minister and TDP leader, N. Chandrababu Naidu, was responsible for THIS . “He has not completed Amaravati in five years. He has constructed only temporary buildings. He has fooled the public. There was large-scale insider trading in the area as many TDP leaders enriched themselves by buying lands through their proxies," he alleged.
There was widespread shock and outrage over the minister's statement. A protesting woman farmer asked, "Should I show my aadhar card and pattadar passbook to convince him that I am genuine farmer and not a paid artists of the TDP ?" Several others and political leaders condemned his remarks.
